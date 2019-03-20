Shirley Ann Peters, 77, of Argyle, Texas, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019.

She was born in Highland County on July 10, 1941, the daughter of the late Estel and Inez (Whitley) Wilson.

Besides her parents, she was preceded by her sister, Janet Hibberd; and brother, Donald Wilson.

Shirley graduated from Marshall High School then continued her education at Morehead University and received her Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education and Community Health. She later received her real estate license and owned her own business for several years. Most of all she was a loving mother and grandmother.

Shirley is survived by three daughters, Dawn (Pete) Gomez of Savannah, Ga., Shawn (Doug) Wolfe of Argyle, Texas and Shannon (Mark Fortkamp) Shaw of Lebanon; five grandchildren, Douglas Wolfe Jr., Lauren Cox, McKenzie Wolfe, Caroline Beavers and Brendon Beavers; one great-granddaughter, Olivia Cox; five brothers, Early Wilson of Hillsboro, Marvin Wilson of Hillsboro, Larry Wilson of Sardinia, Curtis Wilson of Hillsboro and John Wilson of Lexington, Ky.; two sisters, Joyce King of Hillsboro and Shari Silva of Richmond, Ky.; and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday March 22 at the Hillsboro Church of Christ. Burial will follow at the Hillsboro Cemetery.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of services Friday at the church.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.