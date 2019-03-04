Shirley B. Salyer, 87, of Greenfield, died Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 5:54 p.m. at the Laurels of Hillsboro.

She was born May 9, 1931 in Fairfax, the daughter of the late Albert Sr. and Margaret Slack Wilson.

She is survived by two daughters, Paula (James Jr.) Willett of Wilmington and Julie (Ralph) Powell of Greenfield; one son, Timothy (Lynn) Salyer of Greenfield; seven grandchildren; Tiffany Hirsch, Tennile Salyer, Talia Salyer, Melissa Morris, Ronald Morris Jr., Tyler Powell and Corey Powell; several great-grandchildren; one sister, Barbara Everhart of Hillsboro; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one step grandson, Ian Howland; and two brothers, Albert Wilson Jr. and Herbert Wilson.

Shirley was a graduate of the Edward Lee McClain High School. She had served as a Girl Scout leader and had worked as a cook at the Wayne Township School. Shirley retired from Johnson Controls.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 8 at the Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home, Greenfield, with Jay Fabin officiating. Burial will follow in the South Salem Cemetery.

Family and friends may visit with Shirley's family Thursday at the funeral home from 5-8 p.m.

