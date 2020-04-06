Shirley Grace England, 84, of Hillsboro, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Shirley was born Feb. 16, 1936 in Middletown.

She was preceded by her parents, Woodrow and Betty (Stroop) Setty; her husband, Arthur William England, who passed away Jan. 19, 2000; and her grandson, Douglas England Jr.

Shirley worked many years at Robert Shaw in Hillsboro and retired from American Seal Tite.

Shirley is survived by her sons, Arthur William (Patty) England Jr. of Hillsboro and Douglas Eugene (Carolyn) England of Buford; daughter, Dorthy Kathern (Michael) Eakins of Leesburg; grandchildren, Cegi (Nathan) Boatman, Josh Eakins, Tiffaney Fenner, Missy (Chris) Covert and Tom (Dee Dee) Johnson; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and brothers, Jim (Valerie) Setty of Hillsboro and Richard (Leona) Stultz of Dayton.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Donations can be made to the Freedom Fellowship.

