Shirley Jo Yankie, 78, of Washington C.H., died Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Court House Manor Assisted Living Facility.

On Friday, Nov. 14, 1941, she was born in Columbus, the daughter of the late Edward Vernon and Thelma Monetta Dwyer McClure.

She married Calvin Eugene Provens on March 21, 1970. He preceded her in death on March 18, 1989.

She married Willard Earl Yankie on Aug. 22, 1990. He preceded her in death on April 9, 2008.

She is survived by several cousins, stepgrandchildren, nieces and nephews, as well as many dear friends.

Shirley Jo was a graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School and received her bachelor's degree in education from Ohio University, Athens.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 17 in the Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home, Greenfield. Burial will follow in the Greenfield Cemetery.

Family and friends can visit at the funeral home Friday from 11 a.m. to the time of the service.

