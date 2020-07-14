Shirley M. Williams Dolph, 83, of Lynchburg, passed away Saturday morning, July 11, 2020 at her home.

She was born March 11, 1937 in Lynchburg, the daughter of the late Ralph Edgar and Eula (Murtland) Williams.

She was the owner of S.M. Williams and Co. Boutique and together with her husband owned and operated Corky's Truck and Equipment for many years.

She is survived by a son, Tim (Theresa Elam) Dolph of Lynchburg; six grandchildren, Nicholas Alan Dolph of Allensburg, Jeremy Farmer and Alan Larson, both of Florida, Penny (Billy) Brownsberger of Sardinia, Doug (Whitney) Dolph Jr. of Ft. Thomas, Kentucky and Robert (Laura) Dolph of Clarksville; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother, Gene (Shirley) Williams of Florida; a daughter-in-law, Judy Dolph of Lynchburg; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 65 years, Virgil Emery "Corky" Dolph, on May 16, 2020; a stepson, Paul Douglas Dolph; and two brothers, Kenneth and James Williams.

Visitation will be from noon until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Friday, July 17 at the Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg. Jim Krusling will officiate. Burial will follow in the Barnes Cemetery in Fairview.

