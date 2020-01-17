Stacey Allen, 52, of Hillsboro, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at her residence.

She was born in Washington Court House on Sept. 27, 1967, the daughter of Robert and Beverly (Garrison) Bernard of Hillsboro.

Stacey was preceded by two babies and maternal grandparents, Ralph and Eloise Garrison.

Stacey was a 4-H advisor for 10 years.

Besides her parents, Stacey is survived by her husband, David Allen, whom she married on May 25, 1996; two daughters, Elizabeth Corcoran of Hillsboro and Kylie Allen of Hillsboro; son, Corey Allen of Hillsboro; three granddaughters, Xoi Walker, Gracie Smith and Lyrik Smith; brother, Barry (Wendy) Bernard of Hillsboro; and several nieces, nephews, great-niece, nephew and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Resthaven Memory Gardens.

Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at the funeral home.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.