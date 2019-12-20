Stacey Austin Merritt

Service Information
Murray-Fettro Funeral Home - Greenfield
380 Jefferson St.
Greenfield, OH
45123
(937)-981-4081
Obituary
Stacey Austin Merritt, 56, of Greenfield, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.

He was born Aug. 15, 1963, in Washington C.H., the son of Larry A. and Linda M. (Stewart) Merritt.

Stacey was a 1981 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School.

He is survived by his parents; two daughters, Alessandra and Abigail Merritt of Barbourville, KY; one sister, Christina (Robert) Morrison of Hillsboro; and four nieces, Gretchen, Holly, Asha and Naomi.

He was preceded in death by two aunts, Pam Merritt, Julia Merritt; grandparents, Austin and Naomi Merritt and Gladys and Kenneth Stewart.

Cremation will take place, and a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com
Published in Times Gazette from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
