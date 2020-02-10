Stacy E. Thompson, 77, of Bainbridge, passed from this life Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at his home.

He was born Aug. 7, 1942 in Ross County, the son of the late Elwyn "Rock" and Mabel (Anderson) Thompson.

On Aug. 22, 1964, he married the former Shirley Jean Long, who survives.

He is also survived by their children, David (Kim) Thompson, James (Alise) Thompson, Michael (Rhonda) Thompson, Kenneth (Meredith) Thompson, Stacia (Randy) Minney and Ray Thompson (Lynette Davis); sister, Alice Black; brother, John "Pete" (Phyllis) Thompson; brother-in-law, Harold Weibenga; sisters-in-law, Nancy (McGuire) Long, Elaine (Clark) Irvin and Jeannie (the Rev. Tom) Bell; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews that he thoroughly enjoyed.

In addition to his parents, Stacy was preceded in death by four sisters, Irene (Lester) Griffith, Pauline Thompson, Mary Lou (Henry) White and Helen Weibenga; brother, Paul Thompson; daughter-in-law, Susie (Campbell) Thompson; father and mother-in-law, Kenneth "Jack" and Gracie Long; and brother-in-law, Leroy Long.

Stacy graduated from Paint Valley High School where he enjoyed playing basketball and in later years, he was inducted into the PV Hall of Fame for basketball. Stacy went on to college, graduating from Ohio University and Xavier University. After college Stacy worked for the PV School District as a teacher, principal and a coach. He also owned and operated an asphalt business for many years. Stacy was a true outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, hunting ginseng, arrowhead hunting, pitching horseshoes and gardening. He was a PV fan and the best storyteller in Southern Ohio.

The family would like to thank the Adena Hospice for their care, with a special thanks to Whitney, Jamie and Jessica. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends donations be made to Adena Hospice or Ohio University.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 in the Twin Township Cemetery with Pastor Sammie Cooper officiating.

Friends may visit with Stacy's family from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home of Bainbridge.

Those wishing to sign Stacy's online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.