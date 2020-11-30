1/1
Stella Geneva Brotherton (Gulley) Watkins
Stella Geneva (Gulley) Brotherton Watkins, 88, of Grove City, formerly of Point Pleasant and Cottageville, West Virginia, passed away Nov. 28, 2020 at her home following an extended illness.

She was born Jan. 8, 1932, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the daughter of the late Bertie Estelle and Lily (James) Gulley.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Robert D. Brotherton; her second husband, Clay Watkins; sons, Robert Lewis Brotherton and Rodney Lane Brotherton; and a grandson, Bret Lee Brotherton.

Stella was a homemaker.

Survivors include her daughters, Carol Massie and her fiance James Wheeler, and Samantha Dillard; stepdaughter, Brenda Fletcher (Eddie); stepson, Dennis Watkins; 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation was from 1-2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30 at Casto Funeral Home in Evans, West Virginia, after which a procession left the funeral home for a graveside service at Creston Cemetery.

Condolences may be shared with the family at castofuneralhome.com.



Published in Times Gazette from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
