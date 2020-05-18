Stephanie Lynn "Steph" Addington
Stephanie "Steph" Lynn Addington, 59, of Hillsboro, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. She was born on April 27, 1961, in Cincinnati, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Ruth (McGee) Evans. Steph was a restaurant manager for Duff's Smorgasbord at many locations in Ohio and she also worked as a supervisor of stores for over 20 years at Airborne Express in Wilmington, Ohio. She earned her associate's degree from Southern State Community College. Steph always enjoyed and looked forward to going on family vacations and traveling with her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed fishing, golfing, bowling, playing and coaching softball, and playing the slots at any casino. She was proud to be an organ donor to help save others in need. She loved all her family and she will be missed by everyone who knew her. Steph is survived by her husband, Keith Addington, whom she married on April 25, 1993; four siblings, Mark (Tracy) Evans of Cincinnati, Tina (John) Willhelm of Harrison, Jerry (Karen) Combs of Harrison and Daryll (Chris) Combs of Cincinnati; five extended siblings, Judy (Danny) Branham-Baker of Wilmington, Lana (Dennis) Funk of Wilmington, Cheryl Webb of Wilmington, Yolanda (Randy) Lewis of Wilmington and Bennie (Christine) Branham of Circleville; father-in-law, Bob Addington of Hillsboro; two brothers-in-law, Tom (Sherrie) Addington of Marietta, Ga. and Jim (Rhonda) Addington of Cincinnati; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Betty Addington; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Webb. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family Wednesday, May 20 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home. Father Michael Paraniuk will be the celebrant. Burial will follow services in the Hamer Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45206. To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.

Published in Times Gazette from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
