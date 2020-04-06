Sue Carol Goins McConnaughey, 72, of Hillsboro, passed away at her home Friday, April 3 after a heroic battle with cancer.

Sue was born June 24, 1947, in Lexington, Ky.

She was a 1965 high school graduate of Bryan Station, Lexington. She then attended Morehead State University where she met her future husband, Terry. She graduated Morehead with an elementary education degree. She later obtained her master's degree in administration from Miami University. Sue loved to teach. She taught first, second, fifth and seventh grades during her 37 years of teaching. She enjoyed playing bridge and golf.

She has made many forever friends with these activities. She was a member of the Hillsboro Church of Christ. Sue truly loved the Lord. Sue was an eternal optimist. She always found the good in people. She brought joy and laughter to those around her. She will be dearly missed by many friends and family.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Vanita Grace Goins and Grover Neville Goins of Lexington, Ky.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Terry McConnaughey.

She had one daughter, Leah McConnaughey; and one son, Kyle McConnaughey, and daughter-in-law Amy, who was more like a daughter. She had three grandchildren, Ezra Golden Rand, Bailey James McConnaughey and Emery Hazel Grace McConnaughey.

There will be no visitation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Blvd., Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

