Suzanne Peabody Johnson, of Loveland, born on Nov. 17, 1938 in Rainsboro, went home to be with the Lord on May 18, 2020 at the age of 81. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles Louis Johnson, loving mother of Amy Johnson, Greg Johnson, Rachel (Brent) Smith and Emily Spencer, caring grandmother of Isabel Tootle, proud great-grandmother of Rosie Tootle, and cherished daughter of the late Richard Alfred and Gladys Jane (Wagner) Peabody. Private services will be held at a later date.



