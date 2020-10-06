Tamara Ann Sonner, 77, of the East Danville community, passed away Monday night, Oct. 5, 2020 at her home.

She was born Jan. 22, 1943, in Dayton, the daughter of the late Russell Harman and Delores Domek.

Tamara was an active member of Northview Baptist Church and had retired as the bookkeeper from Hillsboro Transport.

Surviving are her two daughters, Melissa (Tim) Ferguson of Houston, Texas and Rebecca (Greg) Garman of Hillsboro; seven grandchildren, Amanda (Ben) Hall, Sydney (Hunter) Heseman, Samantha Ferguson, Sebastian Ferguson, Nathan (Tara) Garman, Matthew (Lauren) Garman and Patrick (Paij) Garman; four great-granddaughters, Lennon, Oakly and Lorelai Garman, and Hadley Hall; and a sister, Sharon Bentley of Tuscon, Arizona.

In addition to her parents, Tamara was preceded in death by her daughter, Stephanie Barrett; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Larry Newman; and a brother, Russell Harman.

Memorial services will be held at the Northview Baptist Church, 1139 Northview Dr., Hillsboro, at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12 with Pastor Michael Matovich officiating.

The Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, Hillsboro, is serving the family.

Contributions in Tamara's memory may be made to the Northview Baptist Church, 1139 Northview Dr., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.