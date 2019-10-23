Ted A. Rhoads, 72, of the Rainsboro community, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 in Rainsboro.

He was born Aug. 12, 1947 in Highland County, the son of the late Winifred Rhoads and Ada Gilletly Rhoads.

Ted was a member of the Rainsboro United Methodist Church, the Gideons, and the Brushcreek Community Center Board of Directors. He retired from the State of Ohio Department of Natural Resources after 25 years of service and was a 1966 graduate of Sinking Spring High School.

Surviving are his brother, Richard (Shirley) Rhoads; two sisters, Patsy Montieth and Beverly (Larry) Chaney; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ted was preceded in death by three brothers, Frank Rhoads, Russ Rhoads and Tom Rhoads; and a sister-in-law, Georgia Jane Rhoads.

Ted's body was donated to the University of Cincinnati Medical School. No services are planned at this time, but for those wanting to honor Ted's memory contributions may be made to the Brushcreek Community Center or Rainsboro United Methodist Church.

The Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, Hillsboro, is serving the family.

