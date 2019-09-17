Ted C. Downing, 67, of Hillsboro, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati with his family by his side.

He was born April 1, 1952 on the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. He was the son of the late Roy W. and Mary Lou (Evans) Downing.

Ted is survived by his wife, Jill (Ludwick) Downing, whom he married April 5, 1975; two children, Chad (Trisha) Downing of Crestwood, Ky. and Beth (Ray) Applegate of Sardinia; five grandchildren, Payten Downing, Aaron Downing, Carsen Downing, Austin Downing and Jacen Applegate; two siblings, Bill Downing and Sherrill Downing; and numerous friends.

Ted was a 1970 Waverly High School graduate. He went on to earn his bachelor's degree from the Otterbein University in 1974. While attending Otterbein University, he played on the football and baseball teams. Ted was in education for 46 years. He started his career at the Greenfield Exempted Village Schools, where for 17 years he served as a teacher and athletic director before becoming assistant high school principal. While working at Greenfield, he attended Xavier University to get his master's degree. He also was involved in coaching football, basketball, baseball and softball. He then went on to serve as high school principal at Eastern Brown Local Schools for 18 years. During his time there he coached basketball and baseball. Ted then went to Bridgeport Exempted Village Schools as superintendent for six years. While at Bridgeport he coached baseball. Ted came to Bright Local Schools as superintendent in August 2015. He had also served as an adjunct professor for Southern State Community College while at Eastern. Ted attended the Mowrystown Church of Christ. He enjoyed playing golf, blackjack and umpiring. He also enjoyed watching Ohio State football at the different Big 10 stadiums. Ted tried to visit as many Major League baseball stadiums as he could, as he had such a love for the game.

Most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren, family and friends. Ted made an impact on many people's lives and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at Whiteoak High School.

Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20 at the Whiteoak High School. Chris Gobin will officiate. Burial will follow services on Friday in the Hillsboro Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Bright Local Schools in care of Deanna Risner.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.