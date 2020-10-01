Terence Glen Wilkin, 56, of Lynchburg, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at his home.

He was born Feb. 1, 1964 in Greenfield, the son of Thomas and Ruby J. Deaton Wilkin.

Terry was the corporate security director for ATSG in Wilmington. Terry served two enlistments in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving during the Gulf War.

He is survived by his parents, Ruby (Tom) Gall of Hillsboro and Tom (Garnet) Wilkin of Hillsboro; six children, Ashleigh (Sheridan) Howland, Miranda (Mark Wilson) Wilkin, Kelsi (Brandon) Kirby and Brandi Karnes, all of Hillsboro, and Alexis Carman and Chance Cresswell of Cincinnati; 10 grandchildren; one sister, Cindy (Mark) Asmus of Hillsboro; one stepbrother, Charles Thomas Gall II of Hillsboro; one stepsister, Stacey (Ben) Kuhn of Edgewood, Kentucky; one niece, Taylor Asmus of Verona, Kentucky; one nephew, Jedadiah Asmus of Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home. The Rev. Tom Zile will officiate. Burial, with military honors presented by the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard, will follow in the Hillsboro Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday, Oct. 5 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Face coverings are suggested.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.