Teresa Ann "Terri" Smith, 58, of Greenfield, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 at Adena Greenfield Medical Center.

She was born June 4, 1960 in Cincinnati, the daughter of William and Alma (Steingrueber) Wheeldon.

She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Gillis; one daughter, Candice (Chris) Johnson of Boise, Idaho; three stepsons, Shane (Lori) Smith of Leesburg, John (Angela) Smith of Greenfield and Steve (Teresa Maley) Smith of Washington C.H.; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jamie Wheeldon of Loveland and James Clark of Greenfield; one sister, Sandra Fist of Sardinia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by husband, Harold Mark Smith; two brothers, Pete Wheeldon and David Wheeldon; one niece, Crystal Wheeldon; and both parents.

Cremation will take place and there will not be a service.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.