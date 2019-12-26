Terrence Lee Meranda, 73, Hillsboro, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at the Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati.

Terry was born Feb. 23, 1946 in Covington, Kentucky, the son of the late John Meranda and Ruth (Moore) Meranda. Beside his father, Terry was preceded in death by one brother, Timothy Meranda.

Terry grew up in Mt. Carmel until high school. Terry graduated from Willowbrook High School, Villa Park, Illinois in 1964. He attended Southern Illinois University, where he played freshman football. In 1966, he joined the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1970. He obtained his BA from Northeastern Illinois University in 1975.

From 1975 through 1989, he was an account executive with Dean Witter in Chicago, and he returned to Ohio in 1989. He was the loss prevention manager at K-Mart from 1995 through 2010.

Terry is survived by his mother, Ruth Meranda; sister, Pat Meranda; one brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Mary Meranda of Villa Park, Illinois; two nephews; three nieces; nine great nieces and nephews; and friends whom he loved very much.

Services will be private and held at a later date.

