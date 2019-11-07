Terry L. Sellman, 66, of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at his home.

He was born Oct. 27, 1953 in Hillsboro, the son of the late David Milton and Emma (Wilson) Sellman Sr.

He was a landscaper for Jackson and Blevins Sod Farm.

He is survived by his children, Terry L. "TJ" Sellman and Joseph "Scott" (Rachel) Sellman, both of Hillsboro, Crystal (Jeremy) Schraw of Wilmington and Jacob Thomas Sellman of Hillsboro; numerous grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; siblings, David (Brenda) Sellman and Bill (Debbie) Sellman, both of Hillsboro, Kenny (Kristi) Sellman and Sue Anderson, both of Columbus, and Jennifer (Jaceson) Bowen of Hillsboro; one brother-in-law, Steve Kuhbander of Hillsboro; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Thomas Sellman; two sisters, Pamela Sellman and Barbara Kuhbander; ex-wife, Brenda Sellman Pumpelly; and both parents.

There will be a memorial service held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.