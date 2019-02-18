Terry Lee Brandenburg, 62, of the Mowrystown community, passed away Friday night, Feb. 15, 2019 at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center in Seaman.

He was born Sept. 21, 1956 in Middletown, the son of Donald Ray and Jeannette (Whitaker) Brandenburg, who both survive in the Mowrystown community.

Terry was an United States Navy veteran, having served during the Vietnam War, and was a member of the Church of Christ. He was a truck driver for Crum trucking. Terry loved motorcycles, horses and racing cars.

In addition to his parents, surviving are his wife, Debbie Brandenburg, whom he married Feb. 12, 1991; stepson, Clint (Tosha) Cox; four grandchildren, Cassidy, Khloe, Ambella and Gabrielle; two brothers, Donald Carl (Rhonda) Brandenburg and Todd (Mary) Brandenburg; sister, Donna (Dave) Stafford; and many nieces and nephews.

Terry was preceded in death by two stepdaughters, Brandy and Amy Cox.

Memorial services will be held at the Edgington Funeral Home, 17 E. Main St., Mowrystown, at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22 with Pastor Josh Book officiating.

Contributions in Terry's memory may be made to the Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Blvd., Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154; or the donor's choice.

