Terry Lee Jackson Sr.
Terry Lee Jackson Sr., 63, of Hillsboro, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was born Jan. 30, 1957 in Cincinnati, the son of the late Charles and Delores (Tincher) Jackson. He was a retired truck driver. He is survived by a son, Terry "Lee" (Christy) Jackson of Hillsboro; a granddaughter, Ariel Jackson of Hillsboro; and two sisters, Helen (Jerry) Horon and Jeannie (Frank) Brown, both of Cincinnati. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Chuck Jackson. In keeping with his wishes, funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. There will be no public visitation. For more information visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.

Published in Times Gazette from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
