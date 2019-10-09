Terry Moore, 71, of Lynchburg, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.

He was born in Hillsboro on Dec. 13, 1974, the son of the late Paul and Opal (Newman) Moore.

Besides his parents, he was preceded by a daughter-in-law, Betty L. Stagge Hill Moore; and a nephew, Kevin Colville.

The Rev. Glen Curtis married Terry to Ruth Ann Allen on May 8, 1966 at the Nazarene Church in Hillsboro. To this union of 53 years of marriage was added one son and daughter-in-law, Edward Paul and Diena Carter Moore; a daughter, Christa Ruth Moore; one grandson, Brandon D. and Caitlyn Hill; three great-grandsons, Brandon, Brayden and Zander Hill; two great-granddaughters, Ivy Sue and Diena Rose Blair; two sisters, Carol Sue (Floyd) Colville of Hillsboro and Connie Lou (Leon) Johnson of Hillsboro; and a special young lady who he considered a daughter, Jamie Garrison, and her husband and daughter, Billy and Ivy.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lynchburg Masonic Cemetery.

Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Friday Oct. 11 at the funeral home. The Eastern Star, Masonic and Scottish Rite services will start at 8 p.m. Friday.

Donations can be made to Soles for Students, in care of of Susan Davis Attorney, 107 Gov. Foraker Place, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

