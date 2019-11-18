Terry Owen West, 89, of Lynchburg, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Bethesda North Hospital.

He was born Jan. 19, 1930 near Lynchburg, the son of the late Benjamin L. and Kathrine Bobbitt West.

Terry was a lifelong farmer in the Lynchburg area and a member and past master of the Lynchburg Lodge 178 F&AM.

He is survived by two children, Teresa (Brent) West-Huston of Lancaster and David (Tawnya) West of Lynchburg; three grandchildren, Colt (Molly) West, Dawn McCall and Casie (Brad) Tira; and four great-grandchildren, Layken Slack, Hendrix David West, and Blake and Hope Tira.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene E. Davis West, on Oct. 23, 2011; and by one brother, Glenn Allen West.

Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in the Lynchburg Masonic Cemetery. There will be no public visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lynchburg Masonic Lodge 178, P. O. Box 487, Lynchburg, Ohio 45142.

The Davis-Turner Funeral Home is serving the family.

