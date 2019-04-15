Thelma Louise Coffey, 99, of Greenfield, passed away April 14, 2019 at the Adams County Hospital's Hospice of Hope unit.

She was born Jan. 20, 1920 in Greenfield, the daughter of John E. and Lilian C. Armentrout Iseman.

She was a 1938 graduate of McClain High School in Greenfield, and received her bachelor's degree in education from Ohio University and a master's degree from the University of Cincinnati. Mrs. Coffey enjoyed a 30-year career as a third grade teacher at Greenfield Elementary School, retiring in 1987. Many of her former students told family members how much they loved having Mrs. Coffey as a teacher. She was honored to be inducted into the Highland County Women's Hall of Fame in 2010. Mrs. Coffey was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society of leading women educators and the Highland County Retired Teachers. She was a member of the Greenfield First United Methodist Church and the Rebekah Circle.

In retirement she remained busy helping others through volunteer service with the First United Methodist Church and Greenfield Area Christian Center. She and her late husband William L. Coffey spent many enjoyable evenings square dancing with the Star Thrus and other square dancing clubs.

Thelma and her sister, Marguerite Penn, were the best of friends and frequently were seen together throughout their adult lives. In later years, their tales of growing up together in the former Smith Tannery brought much joy to family members.

Mrs. Coffey is survived by a daughter, Constance (Don) Hay of Columbia, Md.; a son, Ron (Dianna) Coffey of Greenfield; two grandsons, Colin (Ashley) Coffey of Reynoldsburg and Wade (Susan) Coffey of Zanesville; four great-grandchildren, William, Ryan, Calianna and Aria Coffey of Zanesville; one brother, John D. Pommert of Joplin, Mo.; two sisters-in-law, Helen Pommert of Washington C.H. and Ellie Pommert of Virginia; a special niece and caregiver, Margaret Free; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband William L. Coffey, whom she married on Dec. 25, 1940 and who passed away on Oct. 11, 2000; one sister, Marguerite Penn; and three brothers, Maple D. Iseman, Dr. Charles J. Pommert and Dr. George H. Pommert.

Funeral will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 17 at Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastors Kevin Hall and Wade Coffey officiating and burial in the Greenfield Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday.

If desired, memorial donations are suggested to the Greenfield First United Methodist Church, Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center or the .

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com.