Thelma Harris, 85, of Greenfield, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at home.

She was born Oct. 5, 1934 in Ross County, the daughter of Edward P. and Bessie (Boggs) Thompson.

Thelma retired from the Mead Corporation in Chillicothe after 20 years of service and was previously employed for 22 years at the U.S. Shoe Factory in Greenfield. She attended Walnut Hill Church of Christ in Christian Union in Leesburg and was loved by all. She is in Heaven now and we will miss her.

She is survived by three sons, Ron (Diana) Howland of Greenfield, Tim (Jenny) Howland of Greenfield and Bob Howland (Lorraine Detillion) of Greenfield; one stepdaughter, Charlotte (Robert) Tippie of Waynesfield; nine grandchildren, Ron Howland Jr., Jennifer (Michael) Sheely, Kristy (Victor) Tingler, Tiffany (Jerrod) Posey, Travis (Susan) Howland, Jena Cox (Ryan Glass), Mike Howland, Jeremy (Crystal) Howland and Maridawn Howland; 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; three brothers, Chuck (Katie) Newland of Frankfort, Jerry (Pam) Newland of Marion and Joe Kerns of Humboldt; one sister, Annie Stein of Arizona; brother in-law, Phill Baney of North Baltimore; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Daisy Mae Golborn.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Omer Harris, on April 24, 2011; one grandson, Tyler Howland; one stepson, David Howland; two brothers, Russ Thompson and John Tolle; one sister, Debbie Beatty; father, Edward P. Thompson; and mother, Bessie Boggs Stevens.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service will be held at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Mike Hodge officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenfield Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.