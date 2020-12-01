Thomas Allen Roberson, 94, of Hillsboro, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.

He was born on July 23, 1926, in Middletown, the son of Thomas Allen and Virginia Olivia (McNabb) Roberson.

He retired from American Electric Power and served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps during World War II.

He is survived by his wife, Geneva M. (Wilson) Roberson; three children, Thomas Allen (Mary) Roberson Jr. of Sierra Vista, Arizona, David Alvin (Diane) Roberson of Sacramento, California and Judith May Roberson Newman of Hillsboro; grandchildren, David Sutton, Jody (Steve) Harsley, Bartmoss St. Claire, Matthew (Arielle) Roberson, Shawn (Sarah) Roberson, Jamie Lynn Franks and Shawna McFarland; and two sisters, Guldia Kissell of Centerville and Olga Conley of Hillsboro.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Violet Schmidt and Harriette Kimberlin; and one brother, Jack Roberson.

A graveside service will be held privately at the convenience of the family in the Coss Cemetery, with military honors to be conducted by the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

