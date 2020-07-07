Thomas Winston Dixon, 69, of Hillsboro, passed away unexpectedly Thursday July 2, 2020 in Hillsboro.

He was born Dec. 19, 1950 in Alliance to the late Elmer E. and Kathryn M. (Bixler) Dixon.

Tom was fortunate to follow his passion in life through his career, that of flying an airplane. Often he would say, "I got to do what I enjoy and get paid for it." After graduating from Akron University, he served his country by enlisting in the United States Army. While serving, he earned his pilot's certificate. Upon completing his service, he followed his passion. Tom's first job was with Rio Airways, a regional passenger airline based in Killeen, Texas. He then flew for Midwest Air Charter, which merged to become Airborne Express Inc. located in Wilmington. After the acquisition by DHL, the airline became ABX Air from which he retired in 2010. He attended the Hillsboro First Baptist Church and he was a member of Elks Lodge 797 as well as a life member of the NRA.

Tom was deeply devoted to his faith and his family. Some of his many interests became family interests including golfing, hunting, fishing, traveling, and he also enjoyed riding his Harley.

Cherishing his memories are his wife of 39 years, Jane (Posey) Dixon, whom he married Aug. 2, 1980; his son, William (Mary) Dixon of Hillsboro; his daughter, Amanda Dixon of Hillsboro; two grandchildren, Logan Dixon and Alexis Dixon; a sister-in-law, Diane (Ross) Briggs of Cable, Ohio; a brother-in-law, Roger Posey of Richwood, Ohio; a nephew, Jamie Briggs of Cable, Ohio; a niece, Amy Jo (Case) Circle of St. Paris, Ohio and several close cousins and numerous friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Beau Allen Dixon.

Visitation (with social distancing being observed and masks are not required but encouraged) will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday July 9 and from 11 a.m. until noon Friday July 10 at the First United Methodist Church in Hillsboro. A celebration of life will take place at noon following visitation on Friday, July 10 at the church. Burial, with military honors presented by the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard, will take place following services on Friday, July 10 in the New Market Baptist Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, 2111 Dana Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45207' or Hillsboro First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 708, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

