Tildon John "J." Hike Jr., 66 of Delaware, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Delaware.

He was born Aug. 6, 1954 to the Tildon John Hike Sr. and the late Margaret (Miller) Hike.

Left to cherish J's memory are his wife, Suzanne (Buckley) Hike; daughter, Brook (Benjamin) Segaard; stepdaughter, Alli Reed (Ted) Lewis; stepson, Zachary Reed; grandchildren, Brynn and Connor Segaard, and Fallon Lewis; father, Tildon Hike Sr.; brother, George (Deanna) Hike; sisters, Carol Barnes, Ann Morrow and Paula (Kyle) Sulcebarger; and several other relatives and friends.

J had served as a police officer with the city of Delaware, having retiring as a sergeant in 2010 after 25 years of dedicated service. He was a member of FOP Lodge 56. J was an honorable, loyal and protective man. He had a tough exterior, but was very kind and loving toward his family, and anyone he cared about. He held himself and those around him to high standards; to be the best that they could be. J enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Bengals and the Reds, the UC Bearcats, playing golf, and keeping his yard immaculate. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

In addition to his mother, J was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law: Jay Morrow and Steve Barnes.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Nov. 4 from noon to 4 p.m. at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr., Delaware. A funeral service will immediately follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

