Tony V. Miller, 52, of Hillsboro, passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, March 28, 2019 at his home.

He was born May 14, 1966 in Gallipolis, the son of the late James P. Miller and Clarice B. (Stewart) Miller of Hillsboro.

Tony was a master woodworker.

In addition to his mother, he his survived by his wife, Janice E. (Wilson) Miller, whom he married May 18, 2004 in Washington Court House.

He is also survived by four children, Priscilla Nicole (Jared) Knisley of Peebles, Tasha Rowe of Chillicothe, Richard (Andi) Miller of Lynchburg and Michael (Kelsey) Pierson of Cincinnati; a brother, Rick Miller of Hillsboro; 12 grandchildren, Destiny, Miranda, Hunter, Cheyanne, Kirra, Kelsi, Gage, Michael, Wyatt, Kolson, Mayzie and Everleigh; a god-sent brother, Leonard Smith; a special daughter, Ashley Guthrie; a special nephew, Lee Kinnamon; and a great friend (and brother-in-law), Herbie Blevins.

A funeral service for Tony will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 2 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Burial will follow in the Prospect Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m Tuesday at the funeral home.

