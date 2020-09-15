Vella Stevens, 86, of Hillsboro, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

She was born in Rousseau, Kentucky on Feb. 22, 1934, the daughter of the late Clarence and Mae (Dysart) Frazier.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded by her husband, Howard Stevens, on May 3, 2020; and her brother, Jim Johnson.

Vella is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Sandra and Carey Wills of Hillsboro and Debra Hudson of New Vienna; two grandsons, Brad Hudson and Christopher Wills; and brother, Richard (Sandra) Johnson of Florida.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Marshall Cemetery.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of services Thursday, Sept. 17 at the funeral home.

