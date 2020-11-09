Velma M. McCoy, 100, Hillsboro, passed away Sunday evening, Nov. 8, 2020 at Laurels of Hillsboro.

She was born Aug. 26, 1920, in Folsom, Ohio, daughter of Everett Griffith and Margaret Theiss Griffith.

Velma was a graduate of Belfast High School and a member of Belfast United Methodist Church. She worked for Harshbargers Market in Hillsboro and the Wooden Spoon Restaurant for many years, where she baked goods. She was especially known for her delicious pies.

Surviving are her son, Dale McCoy of Hillsboro, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Velma was preceded in death by her husband, Harry V. McCoy; brother, Everett Griffith Jr.; and a sister, Clara Ellen Beatty.

Graveside Services will be held at Prospect Cemetery, Hillsboro, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at 11 a.m.

Friends will be received at Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, 138 E. Main St.Hillsboro, on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, 5-7 p.m.

Contributions in Velma's memory may be made to the Belfast United Methodist Church c/o Cindy Wilson 1862 St. Rt. 73 Hillsboro, OH 45133.

To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.