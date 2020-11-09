1/1
Velma M. McCoy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Velma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Velma M. McCoy, 100, Hillsboro, passed away Sunday evening, Nov. 8, 2020 at Laurels of Hillsboro.

She was born Aug. 26, 1920, in Folsom, Ohio, daughter of Everett Griffith and Margaret Theiss Griffith.

Velma was a graduate of Belfast High School and a member of Belfast United Methodist Church. She worked for Harshbargers Market in Hillsboro and the Wooden Spoon Restaurant for many years, where she baked goods. She was especially known for her delicious pies.

Surviving are her son, Dale McCoy of Hillsboro, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Velma was preceded in death by her husband, Harry V. McCoy; brother, Everett Griffith Jr.; and a sister, Clara Ellen Beatty.

Graveside Services will be held at Prospect Cemetery, Hillsboro, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at 11 a.m.

Friends will be received at Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, 138 E. Main St.Hillsboro, on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, 5-7 p.m.

Contributions in Velma's memory may be made to the Belfast United Methodist Church c/o Cindy Wilson 1862 St. Rt. 73 Hillsboro, OH 45133.

To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Gazette from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home
138 E Main St
Hillsboro, OH 45133
(937) 393-1435
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved