Vergil "Val" Kelley, 89, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2019, at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown, Ohio.

Val was born in Hillsboro on April 14, 1930, the son of the late Vergil M. and Martha (Willis) Kelley.

After serving in the United States Army during the Korean War, Val worked for AEP, as a customer service representative. Val also was retired from the Seaman Police Department. He was a member of the Winchester United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, Val was preceded in death by his wife, Betty (Badgley) Kelley, whom he married in 1948; and by a brother, Steve Kelley.

Val is survived by his two daughters, Kathy Leeann (Tim) Howard of New Vienna, and Lori (Joe) Purdy of Sardinia. He also leaves behind a brother, Gene Kelley of Hillsboro; and a sister-in-law, Bert Kelley of Leesburg; as well as three sisters, Carolyn Groves, Judy Sydenstricker, and Sandy Edenfield, all of Hillsboro.

Val's loss will be mourned by his seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and two great-great-granddaughters.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, August 6 at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio. The ceremony will be officiated by Greg Roberts. Burial will follow at the Mt. Leigh Cemetery. Graveside military rites will be provided by the Highland County Honor Guard.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., prior to the funeral services, Tuesday, August 6 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Val's name to Stein Hospice, 100 Liming Farm Road, Mt. Orab, OH 45154.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.