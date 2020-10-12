Vernon A. Garrison, 85, of Hillsboro, passed away on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

He was born in Highland County on June 6, 1935, the son of the late Earl "Babe" and Lucille (Tucker) Garrison.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded by his grandson, Marshall Banks; two brothers, Ralph and Marvin Garrison; and three sisters, Linda Garrison, Jean Gamble and Edna Spruce.

Vernon served in the United States Army, retired from the National Guard, was a member of the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene, worked for the state of Ohio, was a part of the historical society, loved to travel, and was very patriotic toward his community.

Vernon is survived by his wife, Wanda (Lowe) Garrison; daughters, Theresa (Sid) Raisch of Hillsboro and Rene (Joe) Banks of Hillsboro; sons, Kevin (Amber) Garrison of Ashland, Kentucky and Rick (Samantha) Garrison of Washington Court House; 11 grandchildren, Owen, Kevin and Christian Raisch, Garrison Banks, Katie, Olivia, Tyler and Cleigha Garrison, Kendell and Karley Garrison, and Evan Cornett; special niece, Carla Cornett; and two brothers, Hugh Garrison of Hillsboro and Allen Garrison of Hillsboro.

Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at the Resthaven Memory Gardens.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 14 at the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene.

The Thompson Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.

