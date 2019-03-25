Vernon L. Walker, 86, of Leesburg, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at home.

He was born Feb. 11, 1933 in Ross County,the son of Surrency J. and Mary (Current) Walker.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Washington C.H. and a 1951 graduate of E.L. McClain High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, retired from Navistar of Springfield after 28 years of service, and previously was a meat cutter.

He is survived by his wife, Arlene (Malott), whom he married June 15, 1956; one daughter, Dianne Walker of Greenfield; two sisters, Marjorie Weeks of Columbus and Rosemary (Jesse) Whited of Leesburg; one brother, Robert (Margaret) Walker of Kettering; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by three sisters, Roberta Walker, Rita Gorman and Helen Brunner; one brother, David Walker; one sister-in-law, Alice Jane Hoggatt; one brother-in-law, Hugh Turner; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Joe Current officiating and burial to follow in the Greenfield Cemetery. Military rites will be provided by the Concerned Veterans of Greenfield.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with veteran's appreciation service at 1:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Highland District Hospital Oncology Department, 1275 N. High St., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133, in memory of Alice Jane Hoggatt.

