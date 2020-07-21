1/
Vicki Kay Moon
1956 - 2020
Vicki Kay Moon, 64, of the Danville community, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Wilmington Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Vicki was born July 11, 1956, in Wilmington, the daughter of the late Hugh E. and Margaret (Leininger) Cadwallader.

Besides her parents, Vicki was preceded in death by her husband, James "Jim" Moon; and sister and brother-in-law, Jane and Tom Mahoney.

Vicki is survived by one brother and sister-in-law, Edward "Eddie" and Jane Ann Cadwallader of the Danville community; three nephews, Deron (Joellen) Cadwallader, Jeff Mahoney and Mark (Jenny) Mahoney; two nieces, Jonda (Charles) Davidson and Kristin (Steele) Murray; and several great- and great-great-nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 27 at the Hamer Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 until 10:30 a.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Social distancing will be observed during visitation and services. We ask, if you are feeling ill or have a temperature Monday, leave the family a condolence on Vicki's online guest book at www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.

Memorials may be made to the donor's favorite charity.

To sign the online questbook, visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Gazette from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Thompson Funeral Home - Hillsboro
JUL
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hamer Township Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home - Hillsboro
241 East Main
Hillsboro, OH 45133
(937) 393-2373
July 22, 2020
So sorry to hear of Vicki's passing! Vicki was one of a kind and fun to talk to. God bless and prayers for you all.
Jerry & Naomi Barnett
Friend
