Vicki Kay Moon, 64, of the Danville community, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Wilmington Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Vicki was born July 11, 1956, in Wilmington, the daughter of the late Hugh E. and Margaret (Leininger) Cadwallader.

Besides her parents, Vicki was preceded in death by her husband, James "Jim" Moon; and sister and brother-in-law, Jane and Tom Mahoney.

Vicki is survived by one brother and sister-in-law, Edward "Eddie" and Jane Ann Cadwallader of the Danville community; three nephews, Deron (Joellen) Cadwallader, Jeff Mahoney and Mark (Jenny) Mahoney; two nieces, Jonda (Charles) Davidson and Kristin (Steele) Murray; and several great- and great-great-nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 27 at the Hamer Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 until 10:30 a.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

Memorials may be made to the donor's favorite charity.

