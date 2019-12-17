Viola M. Riley, 102, of Hillsboro, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at the Laurels of Hillsboro.

She was born in Sinking Spring on Aug. 9, 1917, the daughter of the late Raymond and Mary (Garman) Rhoads.

Besides her parents she was preceded by her husband, Henry Riley, on Feb. 13, 2006; three brothers, Loyal Rhoads, Kenneth "Abe" Rhoads and Hoyt "Buss" Rhoads; and sister, Nina Crum.

Viola was a member of the Reorganized Church of Latter Day Saints and went to the Highland County Senior Citizens Center.

Viola is survived by her nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20 at the Wylie-Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of services Friday at the funeral home.

