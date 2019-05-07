Virgie Leona "Bug" Welch, 87, of Greenfield, passed away Monday May 6, 2019 at Four Seasons in Washington C.H.

She was born Oct. 3, 1931 in Highland County, the daughter of Virgil and Maggie (Jenkins) Cheek.

Leona was a longtime resident of Greenfield. Leona was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend to many. She was loved and will be missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Maggie V. Stanley; her father, Virgil Cheek; her stepfather, James Stanley; her aunt, Catherine Davis; her stepdaughter, Betty Welch Beish; her sisters, Anna Margaret (Harry) Purcell and Ruth Louise (Bob) Thompson; her nephews, Harry Paul (Mardell) Purcell and Don Edward Purcell; and the love of her life, Clovie Kinnison.

She is survived by her nephew, Roger (Vicki) Purcell; her nieces, Patricia (Dave) Young, Peggy (Chuck) Pulsipher and Pamela (Scott) Frost; her nephew, Don's wife, Rose Purcell, and her cousin, Janet Jenkins. She also had numerous close friends that were like sisters to her.

Leona enjoyed life. She sang, she yodeled, played the guitar and keyboard. The church was an important part of her life. She always looked forward to the time she spent in God's house and visited many churches in the area. Leona's death brings sadness to her family and friends, but also comfort in knowing she is without pain and with her Heavenly Father.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Highland Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to Heartland Hospice Care, 6500 Busch Blvd., Suite 210, Columbus, Ohio 43229.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.