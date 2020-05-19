Virgil "Corky" Emery Dolph, 90, of Lynchburg, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his home. He was born Sept. 29, 1929, in Clinton County, the son of the late Cecil and Myrtle (Worrell) Dolph. Corky worked at General Motors as a welder repairman from 1948 until he retired in 1978. He owned and operated Corky's Trucking and Equipment for many years and he still went to the shop until he turned 85. He was a member of Lynchburg Masonic Lodge 178 F&AM, a member of the Scottish Rite Valley of Cincinnati, and a member of the Antioch Shrine of Dayton. Corky is survived by his wife, Shirley (Williams) Dolph, whom he married on Sept. 4, 1955; a son, Tim (Theresa Elam) Dolph of Lynchburg; a daughter-in-law, Judy Hager Dolph of Lynchburg; six grandchildren, Nick Alan Dolph of Allensburg, Jeremy Farmer of Florida, Alan Larson of Florida, Penny (Billy) Brownsberger of Lynchburg, Robert (Laura) Dolph of Clarksville and Doug (Whitney) Dolph Jr. of Fort Thomas, Ky.,; 11 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a brother-in-law, Gene (Shirley) Williams of Florida. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Paul Douglas Dolph, on Feb. 8, 2017; one sister, Bonnie Jean Dolph; and three brothers, Bob Dolph, Richard Dolph and James Dolph. Friends will be received, in groups of 10, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, May 22 at the Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be asked of everyone attending. Masonic services will be held at 1:45 p.m. Friday, May 22, followed by traditional funeral services at the Davis-Turner Funeral Home. Burial will follow services in the Barnes Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, in c/o Donor Relations, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Fla. 33607. To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.
Published in Times Gazette from May 19 to May 20, 2020.