Vivian Juanita (Slack) Penn/Bryan, 89, of Greenfield, passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 at Edgewood Manor of Greenfield.

She was born March 13, 1929 in Adams County, the daughter of John and Lucille (Francis) Slack.

She retired from the U.S. Shoe Corporation in 1998 after many years of service.

She is survived by two daughters, Terry (Bob) Penn Conley of Circleville and Becky (Loren) Johnson of Greenfield; four grandchildren, Chad (Dawnell) Conley of Circleville, Brent Johnson of Greenfield, Jayme (Jeff) Weller of Greenfield and Courtney (Jeff Eitel) Conley Weiss of Commercial Point; and great-grandchildren, Riely, Carson, Emma, Brianna, Seth, Myer, Landon and Grady.

She was preceded by her husband, Harry Bryan Jr., in June 1998; five sisters, Dorothy Coler, Geraldine Campton, Margaret Wilson, Evelyn Roe and Mary Dunham; five brothers, Earl Slack, Norman Slack, Ralph Slack, Donald Slack and Chester Slack; and both parents.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8 at Greenfield Cemetery with Pastor Danny Dodds officiating.

There will be no visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to Greenfield Church of Christ, 955 Jefferson St., Greenfield, Ohio 45123; or Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Dr., Maysville, Ky. 41056.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

