Wallace Bryan Gossett, 95, of Jamestown, passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at Hospice of Dayton.

Mr. Gossett was born Sept. 15, 1923 in Greenfield to Harley and Rena (Fenton) Gossett.

He served in the United States Navy on the APA-69 USS Carlisle during World War II and retired from the Naval Reserve as commanding officer of the Chillicothe reserve unit with the rank of commander. He was a leader in Ohio vocational education and was the founding director of the Greene County Career Center. Wallace had lifelong hobbies of boating and tinkering with engines. He especially enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Wallace is survived by his son, James (Ruth) Gossett; grandson, Rick (Karen) Stamps; great-grandchildren, Brodie, Jenna and Brayden Stamps; grandson, Randy (Lara) Stam; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Emma, Randy II, Gracie and Max Stam; brother, Thad (Marilyn) Gossett; daughter-in-law, Donna Gossett; grandson, Scott Gossett; granddaughter-in-law, Stacey Gossett; granddaughter, Darci (Jake) Allen; great-grandsons, Cole and Chase Allen; grandson, Todd (Krystle) Gossett; great-grandchildren, Aleeyah, Tenley and T.J. Gossett; and granddaughter, Melissa (Trent) Lemle; great-grandchildren, Brooklynn, Landri and Tatum Lemle.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty James Gossett; son, Charles Allan Gossett; parents, Harley (Rena) Gossett; sister, Wilma (Merrick) Everhart; and sister-in-law, Jean Gossett.

Services will be held Sunday Feb. 24 at Powers-Kell Funeral Home in Jamestown, where calling hours will start at 2 p.m. with memorial services at 3 p.m.

Donations may be made in Wallace's honor to the military xharity of your choice.