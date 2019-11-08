Walter Gene "Butterball" Iseman, 81, of Bainbridge, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe.

He was born Feb. 27, 1938, in Bainbridge, the son of Paul O. and Sarah (Williamson) Iseman.

Gene was a member of the Church of Christ in Christian Union of Greenfield, and was a cancer survivor of over 25 years. He retired from Ohio Department of Transportation after 35-plus years of employment, and then served as a Paint Township trustee in Ross County for eight years. In his earlier years he was a farmer.

He is survived by two daughters, Lori (James III) Davis of Greenfield and Peggy Louise (Jerry Jr.) Daugherty of Bainbridge; two sons, Paul (Tina) Iseman of Leesburg, Ky. and Marty Iseman of Williamstown, Ky.; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and numerous others that he considered his family; and his feline companion, Butterscotch.

He was preceded in death by his wife, who was his soulmate and the love of his life, Jacqueline Elaine Iseman, on Nov. 14, 2013; one son, Walter Gene Iseman Jr.; one daughter, Joann Jackson; one grandson, Donald Eugene Poling; one brother, Joe Iseman; one sister, Christine Willett; and both parents.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Iseman Family Cemetery just south of Fruitdale with Pastor Roger Newkirk officiating.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.murrayfettro.com.