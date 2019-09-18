Walter H. Shriver, 81, of the Sugartree Ridge community, passed away Wednesday morning, Sept. 18, 2019 at Ohio Valley Manor in Ripley.

He was born July 14, 1938 in Highland County, the son of the late Harry Elliott Shriver and Lucy Forester Igo Shriver.

Walt was a former member of the Sugartree Ridge United Methodist Church and a United States Army Korean War veteran. Walt was also a longtime farmer in the Sugartree Ridge Community.

Surviving are his children, Richard Shriver, Angela Shriver, Daniel (Aleesha) Shriver, Nicholle (Brandon) Stratton, David Stafford, Carol Ann (Russell) Pierce and Erica (Scott) Engle. Also left to mourn his passing are his grandchildren, Ashley (Chad) McKee, Wade (Cassie) Shriver, Levi Krebs, Chance Krebs, Wesley Stratton, Emily (Ryan) Bates, Clayton Purvis, Colby Purvis, Kylee Shriver, Taelyn Shriver, Okley Engle, Brantley Engle and Charlize Pierce; great-grandchildren; Cody and Ayleigh McKee; sister, Shirley Underwood; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Walt was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Stephany Shriver; sister, Jane McIntyre; brother-in-law, Hanson P. "Mac" McIntyre; brother, Harry Randall "Harve" Shriver; sister-in-law, Eilene Shriver; and brother-in-law, Bob Underwood.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at Sugartree Ridge Cemetery where the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard will accord full military honors. There will be a gathering of family and friends at the Old "Y" Restaurant following the burial services.

Friends will be received at Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, 138 E. Main St., Hillsboro, from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20.

Contributions may be directed to the funeral home in Walt's memory.

