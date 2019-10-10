Walter J. Betuel, 85, of Lynchburg, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington.

He was born July 15, 1934 in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Gerald and Irene (Franke) Betuel.

He was a retired railroad conductor with the Long Island Railroad and served in the U.S. Air Force.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Fox Betuel; children, Walter Betuel and Gary (Gretchen) Betuel, both of New York, and Dawn Leonard of Florida; 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Karen Lower of Blanchester, Darrell (Tanya) Fox of Lynchburg and Steve Fox of Blanchester; and sister, Joan Buccino of Virginia.

He was preceded in death by four brothers and both parents.

Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg. A memorial service and celebration of life will begin immediately following the visitation at 1 p.m. with Pastor Josh Haines officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Highland County Honor Guard following the service.