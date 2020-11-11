1/
Wanda Collett
Wanda Collett, 75, of Hillsboro, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.

She was born in Pineville, Kentucky on Oct. 12, 1945, the daughter of the late William and Margie (Laws) Sturgill.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded by her husband, Silas Collett Jr., on Dec. 1, 2012.

Wanda is survived by her sons, Silas Collett of Bainbridge, Fred (Lisa) Collett of Bainbridge, Charles (Barbara) Collett of Kentucky, Joshua Collett of West Union, Mike Collett of Hillsboro and Jay Collett of Hillsboro; daughter, Rhonda Collett of Hillsboro; 21 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Faye (Freddie) Wilson of Georgia; brother, Deffis (Irene) Sturgill of Ohio; and adopted brother, Billy Sturgill of Goshen.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Billy Sturgill will officiate. Burial will follow at the Olive Branch Cemetery.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of services on Monday, Nov. 16 at the funeral home.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Times Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
