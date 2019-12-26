Wanda J. Willett, 79, Greenfield, died at 1:27 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at Greenfield Skilled Nursing Center.

She was born on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 1940 in Bainbridge, the daughter of the late Isaac F. and Marjorie Nevin Chambliss.

On Aug. 31, 1956, she married Freddie Dean "Sam" Willett, and he preceded her in death on April 23, 2011.

She is survived by her three children, Diane (Walter) Ruddle, Beth (Rick) Gunter, and Keith (Donna) Willett all of Greenfield; one daughter-in-law, Connie Willett; 13 grandchildren: Amy, Brad, Bethany and Brooke Ruddle, Hope, Hannah, Sam and Caden Gunter, Hailey Sweeney, Samantha Malone, Kyle Willett, Jama McCune and Tyler Willett; 23 great grandchildren; and one sister, Virginia Haas of Bainbridge.

She was preceded in death by one son, John Willett, and one brother, Charles Chambliss.

Services are to be held at the convenience of the family at the Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home, Greenfield. Those who wish may sign Wanda's online register book at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.