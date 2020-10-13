Wanda L. Lucas, 82, of Wilmington, died at her home Friday morning, Oct. 9, 2020 following the battle of Alzheimer's.

She was born Sept. 6, 1938, in Greenfield to the late Frank C. and Florence Spargur Wilkin.

She married Joseph A. Lucas on July 10, 1959, and they made their home in Wilmington.

She was a steadfast caregiver, taking care of her mother, father and her husband until their passing.

Wanda is survived by her daughter, Jowanda Lucas of Wilmington; and three grandchildren, Katie, Fiona and Lucas (Luke) Mulvey. She was especially fond of her dog, Charlie.

She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Ambie Lynn Lucas; and one infant granddaughter, Mary Elizabeth Mulvey.

She graduated from Edward Lee McClain High School in Greenfield. While attending she was the drum majorette of the McClain Marching Band. In the early days of WSRW 1590, Wanda had the distinct honor of being a female disc jockey. She was a longstanding real estate agent in Wilmington and more recently worked at Lowes. Wanda was also an advisor for the Delta Omega Theta sorority at Wilmington College.

Wanda's love was as fierce as her spirit, exemplified by the way she prioritized her friend's and family's well-being. The lives of those touched by her unwavering kindness and friendship will be forever changed.

A memorial service will be held at 12:15 p.m. at the Greenfield Presbyterian Church, followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m. at the Greenfield Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Anderson presiding. All those attending the service will be required to wear a face covering and observe social distancing. For those not able to attend the service, it will be recorded and can be viewed later Friday on her register book on the funeral home's website.

The Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home, Greenfield, is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, send donations to Community Care Hospice, 1669 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Ohio 45177.

Family and friends are asked to leave a personal memory of Wanda on her online register book at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.