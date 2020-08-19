Wanda Lou Kesler Lewis, after an extraordinary life filled with amazing accomplishments, a Cincinnati television icon, died peacefully at the age of 94 on Aug. 17, 2020 in her beloved town of Hillsboro.

Wanda was born in Struthers, Ohio in 1926 to the late Carl (attorney) and Doris Kesler (homemaker).

During her years of study at the prestigious Cleveland Institute of Art, she met Albert Lewis Slowik in 1945 and from that moment on, as she would say, she was a shy little girl oh so gently lead into the dazzling world of entertainment. Immediately following their marriage in 1949, Wanda joined her husband Al in Cincinnati. As fate would have it, they both launched what would become exceptional, award-winning careers in the new media called television.

Wanda was a trailblazer in early television. She was a member of "The Paul Dixon Show." She also hosted her own Movie Matinee Show. In 1956, Wanda joined her husband on the "Uncle Al Show" in which she became lovingly known as Captain Windy to their ever growing, immense television audience. During the record-breaking 35-year run of their television show, they were the recipients of an Emmy, the Board of Governors Award and inducted in the National Academy of Arts and Science for having the longest running children's television show in the United States. In her words, "the success of our show is based on education through entertainment."

All the while, Wanda balanced a demanding career in entertainment with unsurpassed devotion to raising a family of four daughters. Sports, piano lessons, ballet, horseback riding and a love of reading were just some of the experiences Wanda made available for her girls. Few people know that Wanda was also a seamstress. For example, she sewed all the costumes her daughters wore when they joined their parents on personal appearances. In the late '70s, Wanda and Al moved to beautiful West Wind Farm in Hillsboro. Along with spending time with family during her retirement, Wanda was able to return to her art. Watercolors, pen and ink drawings were her specialty.

In the early years of their television show, Uncle Al would say to his audience when introducing Captain Windy, "Hey everyone, look up into the sky to see Captain Windy flying so very high." Yes, indeed she is. She was a member of the St. Mary Catholic Church in Hillsboro and a board member of the Highland District Hospital Foundation.

Wanda is survived by her four daughters, Diane (Dr. Brian) Jolitz of Hillsboro, Sharon (Dr. Thomas) Jansen of Seattle, Washington, Yvonne Ringer of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Lori (Dr. Dave) Gunderman of Hillsboro; 13 grandchildren, Bradley (Jenney), Dr. Whitney and Brooke Jolitz, Dr. Nathan, Alex (Dr. Vihangi) and Anna Jansen, Nathaniel (Rachael) Ringer, Sarah (Andy), Amy (Aaron), Dr. Lauren, Christian, Michael and Andrew Gunderman; and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Al Lewis; and her grandson, Dustin Ryan Ringer.

