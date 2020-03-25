Wanda Short, 87, of the Sinking Spring community, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

She was born on the home place in Adams County on Sept. 2, 1932, the daughter of the late James and Anna (Wylie) Shoemaker.

Besides her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Raymond Short, on Dec. 13, 2011; two sons, Mike and Marvin Short; one granddaughter, Melissa Short; four brothers, Harvey, Otho, Charles Raymond and Mearyl Shoemaker; and three sisters, Inis Cluff, Dorothy Newkirk and Faye Hottinger.

Wanda is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Patricia and Clinton Fields of Sinking Spring and Jean and Joe Thompson of Mt. Orab; two sons and daughters-in-law, Randy and Dotty Short of Piketon and Rick and Jennifer Short of Peebles; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Wanda was a member of the Conaway Chapel United Methodist Church. After all her children graduated from high school, Wanda got her driver's license and went to work where she was employed at Robertshaw Controls in Hillsboro for several years, retired from Crestwood Nursing Center, and then cared for a dear friend in the Sinking Spring community until her passing. Wanda loved playing bingo, arts and crafts, reading her Bible and attended every worship service at the nursing home. Wanda dearly loved all her grandbabies.

Funeral services will be private at convenience of the family on Monday, March 30 at the Wylie-Thompson Funeral Home in Sinking Spring. Pastor Greg Seaman will officiate services with burial to follow in the Dunkard Ridge Cemetery.

The family requests memorials to the Sinking Spring Community Church or the Laurels of Hillsboro Activities Department.

