Warney Owen Hopkins
Warney Owen Hopkins, 90, of Hillsboro, died Friday, June 26, 2020 at his home.

He was born April 1, 1930 in Kinnikinnick, the son of the late Warney O. and Leona Cook Hopkins.

Warney was a lifelong farmer and had worked for many years for Midwest Building Supply in Hillsboro. He was a member of the Hillsboro Free Will Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Anna Louise Hayton Hopkins, whom he married on Feb. 14, 1986; six children, Carolyn June (Tom) Groves-Ross, Mary Sula (Jerry) Walker, Norman Warney (Karen) Hopkins, Mandy (Mike Wallingford) Boris, and Judy (David) Boris, all of Hillsboro, and Kenny Orville (Stephanie) Hopkins of Batavia; four stepchildren, Sharon Sibery of Dayton, Robert (Laura) McElhaney of Dayton, Tom McElhaney of Dayton and Donna Walker of Hillsboro; one stepson-in-law, Ed Higgins of Indianapolis; 32 grandchildren; 61 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Betty Vanbibber of Dayton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Irene Ridout Hopkins, in 1970; second wife, Imogene Groves Hopkins, in 1980; son, David Owen Hopkins; daughter, Cheryl Hopkins; grandson, Timothy Boris; brother, Norman Hopkins; sisters, Lilly Sheppard, Ruby Lindsey, Ruth McGinnis, Myrtle Basco, Ellie Sheppard and Jean Kyle; and stepdaughter, Linda Higgins.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, July 2 at the Hillsboro Free Will Baptist Church. Pastor Richard Burns will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillsboro Cemetery.

Visitation, with social distancing observed, will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hillsboro Free Will Baptist Church, 6360 U.S. Route 50, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.



Published in Times Gazette from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Turner & Son
602 N High Street
Hillsboro, OH 45133
937-393-2124
